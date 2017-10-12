Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Supreme Industries (STS) Share Price

News headlines about Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Supreme Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 45.3916351683997 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

STS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Supreme Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supreme Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Supreme Industries (NYSE STS) remained flat at $21.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 64,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. Supreme Industries has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $360.36 million and a PE ratio of 23.73.

Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Supreme Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Supreme Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Supreme Industries will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supreme Industries news, major shareholder National Corp /De Wabash acquired 1,564,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,862,501.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries, Inc (Supreme) is a manufacturer of specialized vehicles, including truck bodies and specialty vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: specialized commercial vehicles and fiberglass products. The Company manufactures specialized commercial vehicles that are attached to a truck chassis.

