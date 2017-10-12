Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Smart Global Holdings (SGH) Share Price

News stories about Smart Global Holdings (NYSE:SGH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smart Global Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3094578641859 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Smart Global Holdings Inc alerts:

Shares of Smart Global Holdings (NYSE SGH) opened at 36.93 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $791.56 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. Smart Global Holdings has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Smart Global Holdings (NYSE:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Smart Global Holdings had a return on equity of 132.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global Holdings from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Smart Global Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-smart-global-holdings-sgh-share-price.html.

Smart Global Holdings Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.