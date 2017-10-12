Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Las Vegas Sands Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the casino operator an impact score of 45.6551670748135 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) traded down 0.06% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,835 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The casino operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 113.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs-stock-price.html.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.