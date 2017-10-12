Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BioScrip (BIOS) Share Price

Media headlines about BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioScrip earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4068167618159 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BioScrip (NASDAQ BIOS) traded down 4.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 519,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The stock’s market cap is $332.71 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIOS. ValuEngine raised shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 886,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $2,730,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Bronfein sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,809.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,760,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc is engaged in providing infusion solutions. The Company partners with physicians, hospital systems, skilled nursing facilities, healthcare payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide patients access to post-acute care services. The Company operates through Infusion Services segment.

