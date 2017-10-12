Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Stock Price

News stories about Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Precision Drilling Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2062342033985 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE PDS) opened at 2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $759.49 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Precision Drilling Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Precision Drilling Corporation had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corporation will post ($0.32) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Precision Drilling Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Precision Drilling Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

About Precision Drilling Corporation

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

