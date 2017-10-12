Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marriott International (MAR) Share Price

News headlines about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4548071969797 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ MAR) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.13. 1,338,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $114.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.52%.

In related news, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $2,995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,310,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juliana B. Marriott sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $844,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,727 shares of company stock worth $11,339,600 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marriott International (MAR) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-marriott-international-mar-share-price.html.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.