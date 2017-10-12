Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Share Price

News headlines about Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage-Crystal Clean earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2307295372357 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) remained flat at $21.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 173,275 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $86.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $38,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $395,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

