Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact German American Bancorp (GABC) Share Price

Press coverage about German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. German American Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.3539333098116 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ GABC) opened at 37.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $870.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.17. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 28.12%. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,069.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $180,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

