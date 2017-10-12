Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Share Price

News headlines about Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orchid Island Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8099545551812 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Orchid Island Capital Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORC. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE ORC) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 589,937 shares of the company were exchanged. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $469.34 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.68). On average, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-orchid-island-capital-orc-share-price.html.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company’s business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.