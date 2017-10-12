Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Koppers Holdings (KOP) Share Price

News stories about Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Koppers Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0303954353888 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Koppers Holdings in a report on Thursday. Wunderlich raised shares of Koppers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Koppers Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE KOP) opened at 48.80 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Koppers Holdings had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 153.51%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets.

