Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IDT Corporation (IDT) Stock Price

News articles about IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDT Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.070641844835 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) traded down 1.59% on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 207,953 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $321.89 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.13. IDT Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. IDT Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered IDT Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered IDT Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

IDT Corporation Company Profile

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

