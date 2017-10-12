Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Share Price

Press coverage about Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Dominion Freight Line earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 45.9537163000006 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) opened at 108.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.68 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

In related news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $56,252.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at $930,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

