Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Stock Price

News headlines about Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Macatawa Bank Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7747904175581 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ MCBC) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,077 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Macatawa Bank Corporation has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $351.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Macatawa Bank Corporation had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank Corporation will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Macatawa Bank Corporation news, insider Matthew D. Hoeksema purchased 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,209.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macatawa Bank Corporation

Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank (the Bank), offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans.

