Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ciner Resources (CINR) Stock Price

News coverage about Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ciner Resources earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.505412203173 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Ciner Resources LP alerts:

CINR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Ciner Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 40,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $517.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.00. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciner Resources will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ciner Resources (CINR) Stock Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-ciner-resources-cinr-stock-price.html.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, through its subsidiary, Ciner Wyoming LLC (Ciner Wyoming), produces soda ash and serves a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company processes trona ore into soda ash, a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.