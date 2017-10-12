Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aduro Biotech (ADRO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aduro Biotech earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.3852931313264 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Aduro Biotech Inc. alerts:

Shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) traded down 1.00% during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,962 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Aduro Biotech has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The company’s market capitalization is $738.66 million.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 609.58%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Aduro Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aduro Biotech will post ($1.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Aduro Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on Aduro Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aduro Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aduro Biotech (ADRO) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-aduro-biotech-adro-stock-price.html.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lew sold 6,600 shares of Aduro Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $80,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Dubensky sold 50,000 shares of Aduro Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,745 shares of company stock worth $3,956,397 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Biotech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Biotech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.