Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Global Partners (GLP) Share Price

News stories about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.4304224603723 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) traded up 1.10% during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,913 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $614.04 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Global Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post $0.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

