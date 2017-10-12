Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock Price

News coverage about GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GasLog Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 45.7447953450313 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE GLOP) opened at 23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $919.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company’s fleet consists of 9 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters (cbm), each of which has a multi-year time charter.

