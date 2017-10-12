Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Stock Price

News coverage about Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Marin Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.2500447960703 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) traded up 0.84% on Thursday, reaching $71.80. 33,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.88. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated through 20 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties.

