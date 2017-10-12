Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Stock Price

Press coverage about AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AMAG Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.183812411432 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) traded down 3.57% on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 494,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $619.30 million.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.38) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

