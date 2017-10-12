Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UGI Corporation (UGI) Share Price

Media coverage about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UGI Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5165919765813 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) opened at 47.04 on Thursday. UGI Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. UGI Corporation had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. UGI Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UGI Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of UGI Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

