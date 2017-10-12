Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ORBCOMM (ORBC) Stock Price

Media stories about ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ORBCOMM earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.529634917838 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

ORBCOMM (ORBC) opened at 11.52 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $846.70 million. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. ORBCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post ($0.35) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $80,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Costantini sold 140,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,578,302.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,195 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

