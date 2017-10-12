Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Stock Price

Headlines about Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nova Measuring Instruments earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.1587460656317 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) opened at 29.24 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $808.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.48 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post $1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process.

