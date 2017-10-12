SodaStream International Ltd. (SODA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SodaStream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of SodaStream International in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SodaStream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SodaStream International in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SodaStream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SODA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SodaStream International in the first quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SodaStream International by 506.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SodaStream International by 8,016.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SodaStream International in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SodaStream International in the first quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SodaStream International (SODA) traded up 1.63% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,669 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. SodaStream International has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $67.75.

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.33 million. SodaStream International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SodaStream International will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SodaStream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd. is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

