Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Societe Generale SA in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale SA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Societe Generale SA (NASDAQ:SCGLY) traded down 0.65% on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,209 shares. Societe Generale SA has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

About Societe Generale SA

Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

