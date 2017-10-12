Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,371,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,215% from the previous session’s volume of 408,525 shares.The stock last traded at $37.81 and had previously closed at $36.14.

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

