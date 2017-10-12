Smart (SFS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Smart (NYSE:SFS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smart earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2633852038438 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Smart in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Smart in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smart from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of Smart (SFS) traded up 1.41% during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 226,781 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $532.94 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.36. Smart has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Smart (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Smart had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smart will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $146,517.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Tesoriero acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,140 shares in the company, valued at $139,973. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Smart Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company is engaged in the business of selling fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, together with foodservice, packaging and janitorial products. The Company operates through two segments: Smart & Final, and Cash and Carry. The Smart & Final segment focuses on both household and business customers.

