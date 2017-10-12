Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Cowen and Company

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by Cowen and Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.42 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.02.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) opened at 105.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.01. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $112.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Liam Griffin sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $260,947.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $395,768.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,104. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 38,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

