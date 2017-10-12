Sky Plc (SKY) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.25) price target on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.75) price target on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.13) price target on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.13) price target on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sky Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,129.72 ($14.85).

Shares of Sky Plc (SKY) opened at 925.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.85 billion. Sky Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 747.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,050.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 934.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 967.37.

In related news, insider Andrew Neal Griffith purchased 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 956 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £240,290.60 ($315,922.43). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty purchased 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.70) per share, with a total value of £888.72 ($1,168.45). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,431 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,329.

Sky Plc Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

