Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3,136.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,190,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,170,000 after buying an additional 10,844,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,695,000 after buying an additional 99,851 shares in the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 6,134,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,960,000 after buying an additional 1,694,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,798,000 after buying an additional 93,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 125.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,302,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,282,260 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/skechers-u-s-a-inc-skx-holdings-trimmed-by-proshare-advisors-llc.html.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $27,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Vetr cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $35.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.02.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) opened at 24.84 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.