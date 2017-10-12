Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Boenning Scattergood set a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.07.

Simon Property Group (NYSE SPG) opened at 165.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.53. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $150.15 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

