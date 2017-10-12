Silver Wheaton Corp (WPM) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on Silver Wheaton Corp (NYSE:WPM) in a report published on Sunday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPM. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silver Wheaton Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp (WPM) opened at 20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.27. Silver Wheaton Corp has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Silver Wheaton Corp (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.81 million. Silver Wheaton Corp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silver Wheaton Corp will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Wheaton Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Wheaton Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Silver Wheaton Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Wheaton Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Silver Wheaton Corp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Wheaton Corp

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

