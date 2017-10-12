Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amazon.com by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/silicon-valley-capital-partners-boosts-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ AMZN) opened at 995.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $477.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $968.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $965.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $710.10 and a one year high of $1,083.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $37.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.18 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,220.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.21.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,985 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.12, for a total value of $1,957,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,348,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.20, for a total value of $2,674,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.