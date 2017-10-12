Silicon Graphics International Corp (SGI) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Silicon Graphics International Corp (NASDAQ: SGI) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer Hardware” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Silicon Graphics International Corp to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Silicon Graphics International Corp alerts:

This table compares Silicon Graphics International Corp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Graphics International Corp 0.11% 0.98% 0.15% Silicon Graphics International Corp Competitors 3.86% 10.24% 6.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicon Graphics International Corp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Graphics International Corp N/A N/A -24.22 Silicon Graphics International Corp Competitors $21.04 billion $4.38 billion 20.36

Silicon Graphics International Corp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Graphics International Corp. Silicon Graphics International Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Graphics International Corp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Graphics International Corp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silicon Graphics International Corp Competitors 267 1409 3169 116 2.63

Silicon Graphics International Corp currently has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential downside of 79.35%. As a group, “Computer Hardware” companies have a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Silicon Graphics International Corp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Graphics International Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Silicon Graphics International Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Silicon Graphics International Corp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Graphics International Corp has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Graphics International Corp’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Graphics International Corp rivals beat Silicon Graphics International Corp on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Silicon Graphics International Corp

Silicon Graphics International Corp. (SGI) is engaged in providing solutions for compute, data analytics and data management. The Company develops, markets and sells a line of mid-range and high-end scale-out and scale-up servers, enterprise-class storage, differentiating software and designed-to-order solutions for data center deployments. The Company operates through the segments, including Product and Service. The Company’s Product segment consists of compute and storage solutions, which include products from both HPC and HPDA segments. The Company’s Product segment includes scale-out computing, scale-up computing, software and cloud/Web solutions. Its storage solutions include both hardware and software offerings for data storage and management. The Service segment consists of customer service support and professional services. SGI systems enable customers to access, analyze, transform, manage and visualize information in real and near real-time.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Graphics International Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Graphics International Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.