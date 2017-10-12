Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Stake Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Signet Jewelers Limited worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Signet Jewelers Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers Limited from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $70.00 price objective on Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) traded down 3.71% on Thursday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,444 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.98. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $101.46.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers Limited had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post $7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Signet Jewelers Limited’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

