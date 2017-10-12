Signature Bank to Post FY2018 Earnings of $9.35 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.70. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $10.05 EPS.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ SBNY) traded down 0.92% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,527 shares. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $113.53 and a 12 month high of $164.23. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6,271.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,277,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,894,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,341,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,772 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.
