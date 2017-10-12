Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Comcast Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.74%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $156,930.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,816.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $144,932.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,982 shares of company stock worth $385,050. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Comcast Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

