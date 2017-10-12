Siemens AG (SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by Independent Research GmbH

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Siemens AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens AG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €130.17 ($153.14).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA SIE) opened at 119.699 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €115.47 and a 200-day moving average of €121.61. Siemens AG has a 52-week low of €98.00 and a 52-week high of €133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of €97.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.687.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

