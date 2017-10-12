Short Interest in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (MXWL) Rises By 78.9%

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,883,108 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 1,611,880 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) opened at 4.94 on Thursday. Maxwell Technologies has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $175.50 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Get Maxwell Technologies Inc. alerts:

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXWL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Maxwell Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,041,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maxwell Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 98,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Maxwell Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Maxwell Technologies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Maxwell Technologies by 139.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 55,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/short-interest-in-maxwell-technologies-inc-mxwl-rises-by-78-9.html.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures and markets energy storage and power delivery products for transportation, industrial, information technology and other applications and microelectronic products for space and satellite applications. The Company offers three product lines: Ultracapacitors, High-Voltage Capacitors and Radiation-Hardened Microelectronic Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.