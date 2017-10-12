Short Interest in Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Rises By 15.0%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,352,394 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 32,470,686 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,672,637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 4.83 on Thursday. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm’s market cap is $2.69 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Get Groupon Inc. alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday. Vetr lowered shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.83 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $4.08 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,872,719 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,267. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Groupon by 1,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 255,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Groupon by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,827,043 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/short-interest-in-groupon-inc-grpn-rises-by-15-0.html.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.