Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) worth $67,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $316.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.49.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) opened at 383.04 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $239.48 and a one year high of $383.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.10 and a 200 day moving average of $340.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 63.81% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

