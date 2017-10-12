Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 31,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Earle A. Mackenzie sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $1,790,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,569.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) opened at 38.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock’s market cap is $1.91 billion.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company’s segments are Wireless, Cable, Wireline and Other. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio.

