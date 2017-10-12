Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ABIOMED by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) opened at 172.425 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.14 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.833 and a beta of 0.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 16.13%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on ABIOMED from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

In other news, Director Eric A. Md Rose sold 982 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $142,556.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 16,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,760.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,610 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

