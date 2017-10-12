Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,630 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Aegis started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Off Wall Street started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.74.

In other news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,396,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,580,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE THO) opened at 127.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

