Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,076 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,086,000 after buying an additional 137,643 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,904,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 775,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,742,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) opened at 110.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.62.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.16 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $576,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 18,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $2,134,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,768,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.
