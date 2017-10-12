Sharon H. Simpson Sells 70,582 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 70,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $3,487,456.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) opened at 49.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.05 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post $2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. BidaskClub raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 49.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

