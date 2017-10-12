Shake Shack (SHAK) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.10

News articles about Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shake Shack earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.6786176051171 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Shake Shack Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Vetr raised Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.33 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) opened at 33.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $866.99 million, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 19,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $622,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $148,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $136,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,452 shares of company stock worth $4,779,481. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/shake-shack-shak-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-10.html.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.