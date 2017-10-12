Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Trading Down 0.6%

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,138 ($28.11) and last traded at GBX 2,138 ($28.11). Approximately 757,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 788,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,150 ($28.27).

SVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Severn Trent Plc from GBX 2,395 ($31.49) to GBX 2,355 ($30.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.87) price objective on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Severn Trent Plc from GBX 2,570 ($33.79) to GBX 2,575 ($33.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Severn Trent Plc to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.55) to GBX 2,650 ($34.84) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($28.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,358 ($31.00).

Get Severn Trent Plc alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,213.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,308.57. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.04 billion.

In other news, insider Emma FitzGerald sold 7,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,237 ($29.41), for a total transaction of £162,898.34 ($214,170.84).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Trading Down 0.6%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/severn-trent-plc-svt-trading-down-0-6.html.

Severn Trent Plc Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc treats and provides water and removes wastewater in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company provides clean water and wastewater services through its businesses, Severn Trent Water and Severn Trent Business Services. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.