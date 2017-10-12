Sempra Energy (SRE) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) opened at 114.94 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post $5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

