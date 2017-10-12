Seminole Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 126,000 Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Seminole Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Kroger Company (The) comprises 0.7% of Seminole Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 3,334.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,026,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,201,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 852,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,409,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,414,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,045,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,904,000 after purchasing an additional 908,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America Corporation cut Kroger Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Kroger Company (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Kroger Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Kroger Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Kroger Company (The) from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kroger Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Kroger Company (KR) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,118,040 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.76. Kroger Company has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $36.44.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Kroger Company (The) had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $27.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Company will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company (The) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

