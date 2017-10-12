SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Rating Reiterated by J P Morgan Chase & Co

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Get SecureWorks Corp. alerts:

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ SCWX) traded down 3.027% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.015. The company had a trading volume of 38,189 shares. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $974.10 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. SecureWorks Corp. had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. SecureWorks Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Rating Reiterated by J P Morgan Chase & Co” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/secureworks-corp-scwx-rating-reiterated-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. during the first quarter worth $147,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 188.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 28.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks Corp.

Secureworks Corp. is a holding company. The Company provides intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.